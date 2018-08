STONEHAM (CBS) – Two people were hit by a car while changing a tire on the side of Interstate 93 in Stoneham early Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway. The victims were taken to area hospitals, though their conditions were not released.

The driver who hit them did not stop. State Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police.