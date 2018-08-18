TRURO (CBS) – William Lytton, a 61-year-old New York man attacked by a shark Wednesday in Truro, has been upgraded from serious to fair condition.

Lytton remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center. The hospital said on Saturday that his condition was upgraded since Friday, when he was listed in serious condition with puncture wounds.

Wednesday’s incident marked the first shark attack off Cape Cod since 2012 when a Colorado man was bitten, also off the coast of Truro. Lytton was swimming about 30 yards off Long Nook Beach when the shark bit him.

Long Nook Beach has remained closed to swimmers since Wednesday. Truro Police said the waters will remain closed indefinitely due to “continued shark activity.”