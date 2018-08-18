BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox ace Chris Sale is headed back to the disabled list.

Sale, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, was placed on the 10-day DL Saturday with mild left shoulder inflammation.

Racking up 219 strikeouts so far to go with his 1.97 ERA, Sale sports a 12-4 record this year. But in the last several weeks, shoulder issues began to pop up for the lefty.

He was placed on the disabled list July 31 with the same shoulder inflammation. Sale returned on August 12 and struck out 12 of the 16 Baltimore Orioles that he faced.

But the team returned Sale to the DL less than a week later and recalled Brandon Workman from the minor leagues. Sale’s latest DL stint is retroactive to August 15.