Boston Free Spech Rally

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A “free speech rally” is underway Saturday in front of Boston City Hall, with counter-protesters in the area as well.

Organizer John Medlar says the event is meant to call out Internet censorship and “violent suppression of discourse in the public square.” The organization adds that they are not white supremacists.

The city did not grant them permits for their rally. But the group marched and will hold speeches at Government Center anyway.

Organizers of Stand Against Hate – Boston and Antifa also marched to City Hall Plaza on Saturday in advance of the free speech rally, which will be blocked off using barricades. Police positioned themselves between the two groups.

march Free Speech Rally Met By Counter Protesters On Boston City Hall Plaza

Counter-protesters ahead of a free speech rally in Boston. (Image Credit: Lisa Gresci/WBZ-TV)

In 2017, in the aftermath of deadly conflicts in Virginia, a free speech rally was held in Boston. The small group was outnumbered by thousands of counter protesters on Boston Common.

