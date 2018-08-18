BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A “free speech rally” is underway Saturday in front of Boston City Hall, with counter-protesters in the area as well.

Organizer John Medlar says the event is meant to call out Internet censorship and “violent suppression of discourse in the public square.” The organization adds that they are not white supremacists.

A look at how police stand between the two groups @wbz pic.twitter.com/tfKHyYymQk — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) August 18, 2018

The city did not grant them permits for their rally. But the group marched and will hold speeches at Government Center anyway.

Organizers of Stand Against Hate – Boston and Antifa also marched to City Hall Plaza on Saturday in advance of the free speech rally, which will be blocked off using barricades. Police positioned themselves between the two groups.

In 2017, in the aftermath of deadly conflicts in Virginia, a free speech rally was held in Boston. The small group was outnumbered by thousands of counter protesters on Boston Common.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)