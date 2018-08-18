  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s bike share program is expanding to more parts of the city.

Mayor Marty Walsh’s office says the city will be adding 19 Bluebikes stations in southern Dorchester, Mattapan and Roslindale in the coming weeks.

In the next few months, the city plans to install another 30 stations in neighborhoods that already have the bikes. Walsh’s office says 30 more will be added next spring.

Brookline, Cambridge and Somerville are also putting the bikes in new areas. Boston officials say the Bluebikes expansion will result in a total of than 3,000 bikes at 300 stations in the four communities.

