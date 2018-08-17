BOSTON (CBS) – This weekend get ready for some festival fun for your family.

We start off in Marshfield where the Marshfield Fair kicks off Friday.

The more than a weeklong festival features dozens of activities – from demolition derbies, music, magic and rides.

Tickets are ten dollars – but kids six and under are free. The Marshfield Fair runs until August 26th.

In Quincy, the annual August Moon Festival will be held Sunday. The event, named the Best of Boston Street Festival, includes music, giant games, food vendors, along with a petting zoo and pony rides for the kids. It kicks off at noon on Sunday at Quincy center.