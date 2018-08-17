BOSTON (AP) — A man who robbed 10 banks in the Boston area between July 2017 and October 2017 has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Paul Landrum, dubbed the “Route 128 Bandit” after the highway that rings Boston, was also sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.

Investigators say Landrum robbed eight banks on his own and assisted a woman in robbing two more. In every case, the witness description of the suspect was similar.

An investigation into the robber’s getaway vehicle led law enforcement to identify Landrum as the suspect.

Landrum pleaded guilty in May. His accomplice in two of the robberies, Tamea Chambers, also pleaded guilty in May and faces sentencing next month.

