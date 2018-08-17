BOSTON (CBS) – It was a get ready for school day for hundreds of kids Friday, courtesy of the Red Sox and Raytheon. Each student received a backpack loaded with school supplies and for many families that can be a big help. According to the National Retail Federation, back to school spending can add up, with families spending an average $122 on school supplies.

Seventy-five Red Sox Scholars lined up at the Fenway Target store to get the tools that will help set them up for academic success. “It means a lot to me because when I have all the school supplies and everything, I feel more motivated to do better work,” says Charlize Hoeun, one of the scholars.

And it was a great bonus to have those supplies handed out by Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. “It shows that people care. We want them to succeed, and that’s the main focus,” he says.

Middle and high schoolers received backpacks stuffed with notebooks, pencils, paper and other supplies. Those heading to college got laundry baskets with much of what they will need to set up their dorm rooms.

At the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club, volunteers from Raytheon filled backpacks with supplies that will go to 400 students. “I got a folder, two notebooks, post it notes, pencils, pens,” says 9-year-old Chris Gonvlev.

Kids also worked with volunteers on science projects. Lawrence is just one of the places where Raytheon is doing this project. “We’re doing these actually all over the country to help kids get back to school on the right track,” says Samantha Sullivan from Raytheon.

The need is there. “Many of our kids struggle to have the appropriate school supplies available,” says Markus Fisher, the Executive Director of the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club.

And it makes a difference. “I like the backpack and what’s in the backpack,” says Chris.

The Red Sox Scholars program also awards Boston Public School students $10,000 college scholarships.