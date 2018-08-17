BOSTON (CBS) — Ian Kinsler is off the disabled list, but Rafael Devers is back on it.

The Red Sox activated Kinsler on Friday after he missed 11 games with a left hamstring strain. The 36-year-old second baseman has gone 4-for-10 with three runs scored and two RBIs in three games for Boston since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on July 30.

But third baseman Rafael Devers is back on the DL with a lingering hamstring injury, just nine days after he was activated following an eight-game absence with the ailment. Devers played in six game after rejoining the Red Sox on August 8, going 4-for-22 at the plate with a homer, three RBIs and eight strikeouts. He also committed a costly throwing error Wednesday night in Boston’s 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the season, the 21-year-old Devers is hitting .242 with 16 homers, 22 doubles and 55 RBIs in 102 games, committing 21 errors in the field.

With Kinsler back at second, Eduardo Nunez will likely take over at the hot corner for the injured Devers. The Red Sox open a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night at Fenway Park, part of a seven-game homestand.