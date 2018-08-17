WEBSTER (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man and woman in an SUV that dragged a trooper Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the trooper had stopped the SUV on Chase Avenue in Webster at about 12:25 p.m. The trooper was on foot at the side of the car when the driver accelerated and dragged the trooper “for a short distance” and fled, police said.

An ambulance took the trooper to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a green 2008 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts license plate 9CKG50. The driver is believed be a 27-year-old man from Fitchburg and the passenger a 40-year-old woman from Dudley. Both have outstanding criminal warrants, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.