Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Webster

WEBSTER (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man and woman in an SUV that dragged a trooper Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the trooper had stopped the SUV on Chase Avenue in Webster at about 12:25 p.m. The trooper was on foot at the side of the car when the driver accelerated and dragged the trooper “for a short distance” and fled, police said.

An ambulance took the trooper to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a green 2008 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts license plate 9CKG50. The driver is believed be a 27-year-old man from Fitchburg and the passenger a 40-year-old woman from Dudley. Both have outstanding criminal warrants, police said.

trooper dragged license plate Police Searching For Man, Woman In SUV That Dragged Trooper

The license plate of the SUV that dragged a trooper (WBZ-TV)

Anyone with information should call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s