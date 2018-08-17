Filed Under:Local TV, National Anthem, New England Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — As the Bruins search for a new national anthem singer, they may want to check in with a young fan who was at the Patriots game Thursday night.

His parents shared video of the 3-year-old singing before the game.

Both mom and dad are Boston police officers and their son was singing along with BPD officer Kim Tavares, who was peforming the national anthem.

Michael Spence said as parents they are “obviously very proud of his patriotism.”

The video has been shared thousands of times on the WBZ-TV Facebook page.

Tavares went viral for singing “God Bless America” with partner Officer Stephen McNulty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s