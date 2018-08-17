FOXBORO (CBS) — As the Bruins search for a new national anthem singer, they may want to check in with a young fan who was at the Patriots game Thursday night.

His parents shared video of the 3-year-old singing before the game.

Both mom and dad are Boston police officers and their son was singing along with BPD officer Kim Tavares, who was peforming the national anthem.

Michael Spence said as parents they are “obviously very proud of his patriotism.”

The video has been shared thousands of times on the WBZ-TV Facebook page.

Tavares went viral for singing “God Bless America” with partner Officer Stephen McNulty.