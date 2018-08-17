BOSTON (CBS) — We won’t know for a long, long, long, long time if Jayson Tatum’s number will hang in the TD Garden.

But should that day come, it won’t be the first time Tatum’s digits will be retired. On Friday, Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis surprised Tatum by retiring his No. 22, just two years after the rising Celtics star graduated from the high school.

Tatum talked about the honor in an Instagram post Friday afternoon:

Tatum left Chaminade as their leader in both points (2,676) and rebounds (1,028), and is the only player in the school’s history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. As you can see, he put together a pretty solid resume during his time at Chaminade:

Jayson Tatum’s surprise jersey retirement at Chaminade. pic.twitter.com/bQn9mBpi9v — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) August 17, 2018

Tatum went on to be a star at Duke after graduating from Chaminade in 2016, and after just one year in a Blue Devils uniform, the Celtics drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. From the day he put on Celtics green, he did not disappoint.

Thrust into a bigger role after the opening night injury of Gordon Hawyard, Tatum averaged 13.9 points per game for Boston during his rookie season. He took his game to another level in the playoffs, leading the Celtics with 18.5 points per game, as the C’s came one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. Tatum scored 24 points in Boston’s Game 7 loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, one of his 10 games with 20 or more points during the postseason.

Tatum made the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. With expectations sky-high as he gets ready for his second NBA season, Friday’s honor figures to be the first of many for Tatum in what should be a long and successful career.