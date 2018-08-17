BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Wynn’s first season in the NFL is over before it got a chance to begin.

The Patriots offensive lineman is done for the year after tearing his Achilles during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ first-round pick, OT Isaiah Wynn, tore his Achilles vs. the Eagles and he will be out for the season, per source. The worst of the preseason on display. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2018

Wynn made his preseason debut on Thursday night, but left the field on just his second drive of the game. He saw time at right tackle early in the contest, but was hurt after being pushed back by veteran pass rusher Michael Bennett and tangling legs with quarterback Tom Brady. He had to be helped off the field and was eventually carted to the New England locker room.

The Patriots drafted Wynn with the 23rd overall pick in April, and the rookie was going to be a valuable member of the New England offensive line. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Wynn played both guard and tackle positions at Georgia, and his versatility along the line is a trait Bill Belichick and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia covet. While he may not have been a starter at any position during his first NFL season, Wynn would have provided depth at both guard and tackle.

But now his rookie season has come to a disappointing end, leaving a big void in the group tasked with protecting Brady. If Marcus Cannon is still not healthy when the regular season arrives, veteran LaAdrian Wadde will likely be the team’s starting right tackle