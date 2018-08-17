BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police identified the motorcyclist killed in a Bridgewater crash as an accused drugged driver faced a judge on motor vehicle homicide and other charges Friday morning.
Richard Silva, 71, of Brockton was killed in the crash that occurred on Bedford Street, or Route 18, around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.
The driver in the crash, Anthony Hathaway, 29, of Whitman, was in Brockton District Court shortly before noon to face a judge and numerous charges in the crash, including motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of drugs.
Bridgewater Police said Hathaway, the driver of a Toyota Camry, tried to pass a car by driving into oncoming traffic and hit Silva head-on, killing him.
Witnesses describe a horrifying scene and say when they rushed to help, Hathaway had no idea what was going on.
“See a car coming at me, and I didn’t know which way to go,” said witness Paul Mancinalli, who was working outside Bridgewater Auto Body when a car came barreling toward him. It only stopped when it hit a parked SUV.
“Thank God there was another vehicle out there that stopped the car or I probably wouldn’t be standing,” said Mancinalli.