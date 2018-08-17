Filed Under:Anthony Hathaway, Bridgewater, Fatal Crash, Richard Silva

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police identified the motorcyclist killed in a Bridgewater crash as an accused drugged driver faced a judge on motor vehicle homicide and other charges Friday morning.

Richard Silva, 71, of Brockton was killed in the crash that occurred on Bedford Street, or Route 18, around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

hathaway in court Accused Drugged Driver Arraigned In Fatal Crash In Bridgewater

Anthony Hathaway during his arraignment in Brockton District Court. (WBZ-TV)

The driver in the crash, Anthony Hathaway, 29, of Whitman, was in Brockton District Court shortly before noon to face a judge and numerous charges in the crash, including motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of drugs.

Bridgewater Police said Hathaway, the driver of a Toyota Camry, tried to pass a car by driving into oncoming traffic and hit Silva head-on, killing him.

bridgewater fatal crash credit marc vasconcellos Accused Drugged Driver Arraigned In Fatal Crash In Bridgewater

A Whitman man is accused of drugged driving in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Bridgewater. (Photo courtesy: Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise)

Witnesses describe a horrifying scene and say when they rushed to help, Hathaway had no idea what was going on.

“See a car coming at me, and I didn’t know which way to go,” said witness Paul Mancinalli, who was working outside Bridgewater Auto Body when a car came barreling toward him. It only stopped when it hit a parked SUV.

“Thank God there was another vehicle out there that stopped the car or I probably wouldn’t be standing,” said Mancinalli.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s