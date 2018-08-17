BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police identified the motorcyclist killed in a Bridgewater crash as an accused drugged driver faced a judge on motor vehicle homicide and other charges Friday morning.

Richard Silva, 71, of Brockton was killed in the crash that occurred on Bedford Street, or Route 18, around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

The driver in the crash, Anthony Hathaway, 29, of Whitman, was in Brockton District Court shortly before noon to face a judge and numerous charges in the crash, including motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of drugs.

Bridgewater Police said Hathaway, the driver of a Toyota Camry, tried to pass a car by driving into oncoming traffic and hit Silva head-on, killing him.

Witnesses describe a horrifying scene and say when they rushed to help, Hathaway had no idea what was going on.

The judge calls this a “very serious case with very serious charges so those charges need to be right from the beginning” … back to the clerks office they go to correct the issue @wbz #furthercall — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) August 17, 2018

“See a car coming at me, and I didn’t know which way to go,” said witness Paul Mancinalli, who was working outside Bridgewater Auto Body when a car came barreling toward him. It only stopped when it hit a parked SUV.

“Thank God there was another vehicle out there that stopped the car or I probably wouldn’t be standing,” said Mancinalli.