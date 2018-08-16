By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Heading into Thursday night’s preseason game, there may have been some actual doubt in some circles of New England about how Tom Brady might look. After all, he’s 41 years old, he apparently is dealing with a sore back, his receiving corps appears to be somewhat lacking, and he skipped all of the optional offseason workouts. Might there be some evident rust in his game?

It didn’t take long to learn that answer was a resounding no.

Brady took the field after a three-and-out by the Eagles to start the game. Aside from the jumbo helmet surrounding his melon, he looked like the same old Brady.

Relying mostly on running back James White, the Patriots’ offense marched down the field with relative ease against the Eagles, quickly putting six points on the board.

Brady didn’t quite air it out on the drive, but he also led the no-huddle offense with ease and had the Patriots’ offense looking like, well the Patriots’ offense.

Brady was 5-for-5 on the drive for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Three of those receptions went to White, for a total of 19 yards. One pass went to Phillip Dorsett, for a short four-yard gain. And one went to Hogan, after Brady had escaped the pocket and found his reliable receiver. Hogan found space for himself in man coverage and hauled in the touchdown.

What I learned so far this #Patriots pre-season: Brady > Hoyer pic.twitter.com/nwP443LAiS — David Wade (@davidwade) August 16, 2018

Brady’s second drive of the night was not quite as crisp. He threw two deep passes — one to Dorsett, one to Hogan — that could have (and perhaps should have) been intercepted. He also didn’t connect on a throw to Cordarrelle Patterson running a post pattern. Whether it was an imprecise route or a misfire from Brady wasn’t obvious.

Brady did connect with Julian Edelman for the first time since last August for an eight-yard pickup early in the drive, but that was the lone completion of the drive for Brady. The drive ended in a punt.

Brady was sharp once again on his third drive of the game, which came late in the first quarter. On that drive, he went 6-for-7 for 44 yards. The lone incompletion came on a pass that split the 1 and 5 on Hogan’s jersey but was not caught. The drive ended with a successful 37-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski.