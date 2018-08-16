BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady said earlier this week that he expects to play Thursday night against the Eagles. With game day here, the quarterback will reportedly do just that.

ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss is reporting that Brady will play in New England’s second preseason game, and he wouldn’t be surprised if No. 12 is on the field deep into the second quarter.

I'm told the initial plan is for Tom Brady to play in tonight's preseason game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it's fairly deep into the first half. These things are always subject to change, but that's where things stand at this time. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2018

That could always change, as things tend to do with Bill Belichick in charge. But after sitting out last week’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins, it appears Brady will take his first game reps of the new season on Thursday night.

Last year, Brady played just two series in New England’s second game of the preseason. But with a new crop of receivers, it wouldn’t be surprising if Brady puts in a good amount of work on Thursday night.

