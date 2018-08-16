Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Local TV, Roxbury, Roxbury Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – A Roxbury brownstone that was listed in the city’s files as a “dangerous building” went up in flames Thursday morning, displacing nearly two dozen people.

Flames broke out on Linwood Square around 5:20 a.m. There was heavy fire in the 3-story building when firefighters arrived.

“We have it in our files as a dangerous building,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn. “We operate completely different when we recognize something as a dangerous building. They’ve been identified, flagged, and it changes our tactical operations for the safety of the firefighters.”

firerox 20 Displaced After Fire At Dangerous Roxbury Brownstone

Firefighters knock down flames at a brownstone in Roxbury. (WBZ-TV)

Finn said buildings are usually listed as dangerous due to something structural that can make them prone to collapse.

Three buildings were impacted by the fire, which caused about $800,000 in damage. The Red Cross has been called to the neighborhood after 20 residents were displaced.

Firefighters said there were many personal items inside the home that made it difficult to knock down the flames. Everyone escaped from the building safely.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s