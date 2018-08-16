BOSTON (CBS) – A Roxbury brownstone that was listed in the city’s files as a “dangerous building” went up in flames Thursday morning, displacing nearly two dozen people.

Flames broke out on Linwood Square around 5:20 a.m. There was heavy fire in the 3-story building when firefighters arrived.

“We have it in our files as a dangerous building,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn. “We operate completely different when we recognize something as a dangerous building. They’ve been identified, flagged, and it changes our tactical operations for the safety of the firefighters.”

Finn said buildings are usually listed as dangerous due to something structural that can make them prone to collapse.

Three buildings were impacted by the fire, which caused about $800,000 in damage. The Red Cross has been called to the neighborhood after 20 residents were displaced.

Firefighters said there were many personal items inside the home that made it difficult to knock down the flames. Everyone escaped from the building safely.