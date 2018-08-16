  • WBZ TVOn Air

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left Thursday’s exhibition game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder strain.

His return was questionable, the team said.

The Super Bowl MVP appeared to be in pain when he was hit by Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn in the right arm as he reared back to throw in the first half. The ball popped loose, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley scooped it up and ran it back for a 54-yard touchdown.

Third-stringer Nate Sudfield took over at quarterback on the Eagles’ next possession.

Foles took over for starter Carson Wentz last season and took Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, beating the Patriots 41-33. Wentz is expected to return to 11-on-11 drills next week, but it’s not certain he will be ready for the regular- season opener.

