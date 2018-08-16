BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Wynn was the Patriots’ top pick in April’s draft, but he did not play a snap in last week’s preseason opener. He did take the field for the Patriots’ preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday night, which was a positive step for the rookie.

However, that positivity did not last long.

At the start of the Patriots’ third offensive drive (Wynn’s second drive on the field), Wynn was in at right tackle and had to deal with veteran pass rusher Michael Bennett. After Tom Brady had released a pass, Bennett continued his push against Wynn.

Wynn got his legs tangled a bit with the quarterback and then stumbled forward. It wasn’t entirely clear what happened, but Wynn headed to the sideline and needed help from trainers to get to the bench.

Wynn was evaluated on the sideline before getting sent to the locker room on a cart. The need for a ride on the cart is never a positive sign for any injured player.

At 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, Wynn was drafted with versatility in mind. He played both the guard and tackle positions at Georgia, and he played them at a high level. That’s something that appealed to Bill Belichick, who drafted Wynn with the 23rd overall pick, and it’s something likely figured to lead to a prominent role in the Patriots’ offense this season. Whether that plan is able to come to fruition or not seems to be up in the air at the moment.

More updates will come as they are made available.