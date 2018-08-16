BOSTON (CBS) — If all goes to plan, Eduardo Rodriguez will be back in the Red Sox rotation in a couple of weeks.

The lefty, out since July 14 with a severe right ankle sprain, tossed four simulated innings in Philadelphia on Wednesday and is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment with the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday. He’s likely looking at two or three rehab starts in the minors, with the hope that he’ll be able to return to the Boston rotation in late August or early September.

“I was throwing like normal,” Rodriguez said of his work on Wednesday. “I was enjoying the competition and telling them to try to hit the ball every time and swing and take the pitches you’d take normally. It was really good. I was throwing all my pitches and it felt great for all four innings.”

Boston manager Alex Cora shared that sentiment.

“Eduardo looks great. The movement of his pitches, [they were] right where they have to be,” said Cora. “Very aggressive in the strike zone and he was able to repeat his delivery.”

Cora was clear that Rodriguez will be a starter upon his return, re-joining Chirs Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi in the Boston rotation.

One of the batters Rodriguez faced Wednesday was injured second baseman Ian Kinsler, whom the team expects to activate from the DL on Friday. Cora said Kinsler, who suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago, will get the majority of the starts at second base for the rest of the season, but the team will be cautious with the 36-year-old upon his return. The plan is for Kinsler to start Friday and Saturday against the Rays before getting a day off on Sunday.