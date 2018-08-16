  • WBZ TVOn Air

TRURO (CBS) — Authorities have identified the swimmer attacked and seriously injured by a shark at a Cape Cod beach Wednesday afternoon as William Lytton.

The Cape Cod National Seashore said the 61-year-old from Scarsdale, New York is in good condition and with family at Tufts Medical Center.

shark attack medflight Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim Identified As New York Man

The Truro shark attack victim is brought to a medical helicopter (WBZ-TV)

The attack happened at Long Nook Beach at about 4:00 p.m. Lytton suffered puncture wounds to his hip and torso. Two recent graduates of the Boston College nursing school came to his aid, and beachgoers helped carry him up a steep dune to the parking lot.

bite Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim Identified As New York Man

Shark attack victim carried up dune at Longnook Beach (Image credit @mesullybrklyn)

The Truro beach remains closed until further notice.

Wednesday’s incident was the first shark attack in Massachusetts since a shark attacked another swimmer in Truro in 2012. 

 

