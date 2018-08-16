TRURO (CBS) — Authorities have identified the swimmer attacked and seriously injured by a shark at a Cape Cod beach Wednesday afternoon as William Lytton.

The Cape Cod National Seashore said the 61-year-old from Scarsdale, New York is in good condition and with family at Tufts Medical Center.

The attack happened at Long Nook Beach at about 4:00 p.m. Lytton suffered puncture wounds to his hip and torso. Two recent graduates of the Boston College nursing school came to his aid, and beachgoers helped carry him up a steep dune to the parking lot.

The Truro beach remains closed until further notice.

Wednesday’s incident was the first shark attack in Massachusetts since a shark attacked another swimmer in Truro in 2012.