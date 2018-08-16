BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A Whitman man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, accused of drugged driving moments before a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist on Route 18 Thursday.

Anthony Hathaway, 29, was charged with motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, endangering a child while driving under the influence of drugs, negligently driving a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, police said.

The fatal accident occurred on Bedford Street, or Route 18, around 11:50 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a Toyota sedan and motorcycle that had crashed.

The motorcycle rider was sent by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified pending notification of family.

Hathaway was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the crash and has since been released. He is in the custody of Bridgewater Police.

An investigation found that Hathaway, who was driving the Toyota northbound on Route 18, was under the influence of drugs when he allegedly crossed the center line and drove into the southbound lane of traffic in order to pass the vehicle in front of him, police said.

A 7-year-old boy who was inside the Toyota at the time of the crash was unharmed. The child has been placed in the care of his mother.

The motorcycle rider was traveling southbound when he was struck head-on by the Toyota, police said.

Hathaway is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court.

Route 18, from Cottage Street to Winter Street, was closed in both directions for several hours while the crash was investigated.