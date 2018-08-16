BOSTON (CBS) –Brad Marchand put up MVP-like numbers for the Bruins last season, and Vegas has already put him in the Hart Trophy conversation for 2019.

With the new NHL season inching closer, Bovada released their odds for the 2018-19 Hart Trophy on Thursday. It should be no surprise that Edmonton center Conor McDavid is the favorite at 10-to-3 odds, followed by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby at 13-to-2.

But Boston’s “Little Ball Of Hate” is tied for the seventh-best odds at 25-to-1, sharing his slot with Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux, Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos and St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko. That’s some pretty good company for Marchand.

Here are the Bovada MVP odds for the NHL 2018-19 season. Gimme Stamkos at 25-to-1 all day. pic.twitter.com/fsCTcgDo7F — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 16, 2018

The B’s winger is coming off one of his best seasons, leading Boston with 85 points in just 68 regular season games (his suspensions certainly didn’t help his cause). Marchand found the back of the net 34 times, his third straight season going over the 30-goal mark.

Also making Bovada’s list is Marchand’s linemate David Pastrnak, who checks in at 100-to-1 odds after his 35-goal, 80-point campaign in 2017-18. Surprisingly, Patrice Bergeron did not make the cut.

The odds are not great that a Bruins player will bring home Boston’s first MVP trophy since Phil Esposito in 1973-74, but it’s nice to see Marchand get some pre-season recognition.