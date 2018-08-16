BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Benintendi did something during Wednesday night’s Red Sox loss that will have you doing a double take.

Benintendi chopped a single up the middle in the top of the seventh inning off Philadelphia lefty Aaron Loup, whose sidearm delivery makes life difficult for fellow southpaws. But this was no ordinary single, as Benintendi actually hit the ball twice before it found its way up the middle of the infield.

Cut4 presents: How to go from 0-for-2 to 2-for-3 in one swing, starring @asben16. pic.twitter.com/zUYEWw1CrK — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 16, 2018

The pitch first hit Benintendi’s bat near the handle, then slid toward the end of the bat before starting its journey to center field. When Benintendi got to first, you could see him say to first base coach Tom Goodwin, “That hit my bat twice.”

If you’re baffled by the whole thing, you’re not alone.

“Yeah, I really didn’t even know what was going on,” Benintendi said after Boston’s 7-4 loss. “I heard it, and I thought my bat hit the catcher’s glove. I didn’t know. But once I saw it, I knew it must have hit my bat twice.”

The 24-year-old said this is the first time something like that has happened to him.

“That’s crazy,” he added.

Unfortunately for the Sox outfielder, he doesn’t get credited for two hits. He finished the night 1-for-4, with that odd single his only hit of the evening.