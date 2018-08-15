(MARE) – Isaiah is an energetic boy of African American decent. Isaiah is fun, loving and caring. He has a wonderful and engaging personality and likes to express himself through play. He loves to stay active and enjoys playing board games, football and basketball. He also likes to play outside and go to the movies. Isaiah likes to listen to music in his spare time. His favorite music is rap and pop. Isaiah is doing great in school and likes spending time with his teachers and peers.

Although Isaiah is legally freed for adoption he will have an open adoption where it will require him to maintain contact with his biological mother and siblings through visits. Isaiah will benefit from being part of a two parent household and would do well if there were other children present in the home. It is important Isaiah’s future family be caring and supportive when it comes to his needs. Isaiah will want to explore new activities with his future family and will do great in a family that is just as active as he is.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.