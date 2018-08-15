By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A lot is made around these parts about the famed TB12 Method. Tom Brady’s ability to perform at an MVP level at the advanced age of 40 has, rightfully, captured the attention and awe of many observers.

But it’s high time we start paying some closer attention to the ZC33 Method. Because whatever it is that Zdeno Chara is doing at age 41, it’s absolutely working.

The Bruins’ captain provided fans with a glimpse into his offseason workout routine when he posted the following video to Instagram this week.

Go ahead and give it a gander:

Here’s a general recap of what it’s like watching that play out.

:00-:15: OK, just a guy doing squats. Pretty boring, outside of the fact that he has an entire gym to himself and seems to have set up his own stuff. :15-:25: Whoa, all right! The fella can hop! Yeah, he’s 6-foot-9 (that’s been written about once or twice over the years, right?), but hopping those hurdles in succession like that? Pretty impressive. Even at age 41, he’s got some spring in those legs. Impressive. :25-End: (Stunned silence) (Hysterical laughter)

(Ladies and gentlemen, do not try that at home. Just don’t do it. Do not try one-legged hurdles. Do not. You will break and tear a few things. And possibly crash into a lamp.)

Look, it’s not altogether shocking that an elite athlete can do some impressive things. And really, just about every pro athlete puts in an insane amount of work in the offseason in order to maintain and build upon their bodies. Obviously. “Pro Athlete Exercises” is not exactly breaking news.

But there’s really something to be said about Chara continuing to go through this grind. He’s been doing it for so long, but he’s clearly recommitted himself in recent years. It was only a few short years ago that the general feeling on Chara was that he had gotten old, looked slow and could no longer keep up with the speed of the NHL. He has since revived his career and gotten back to being the ultimate defenseman for the Bruins, logging the most minutes and drawing the toughest assignments on a nightly basis. A few months ago, he turned in one of the most monstrous shifts of his 20-year NHL career, skating three minutes, killing a penalty, and capping it off by winning a fight.

Chara’s long-term goals aren’t as well-known or publicized as much as Brady’s desire to play until age 45, but with the defenseman locked up for the 2018-19 season, there will be at least one more year of Chara sporting the Bruins sweater in Boston. He’ll turn 42 in March. How much longer he wants to play after that is unknown. But given the way he’s working this summer, Chara is clearly intent on being just as effective — if not more effective — in the upcoming season.

