BOSTON (CBS) – A couple at Boston Harbor Hotel truly made a splash with their dance moves.

Dancing to “Footloose,” the unidentified couple got too close to the protective rope and tumbled a short distance into the water below.

Alex Day, who shared cell phone video of the fall, said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Day said the couple was able to quickly get out of the water.

No emergency response was needed. Day described everyone who witnessed the fall as “shocked.”