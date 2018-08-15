  • WBZ TVOn Air

PEABODY (CBS) – Police are investigating a Peabody home invasion that took place in broad daylight Wednesday morning while a teenager was inside.

Officers were called Kenwood Road around 9:30 a.m. A search ensued in the surrounding neighborhood.

peabody Teenage Girl Awoken By Break In Suspect At Peabody Home

The scene of a reported break-in at a Peabody home. (WBZ-TV)

The 13-year-old girl who was home at the time told WBZ-TV she woke up to a stranger opening the door to her bedroom. Her parents had left for work, so the girl was all alone at the time.

“I was asleep, but then I woke up to this really loud noise. Doors were banging, and there were bags, you could hear the bags. I woke up and was like, ‘Oh what’s going on?’ He walked into my room and I was like, ‘Who are you?’” the girl recalled.

The girl said she followed the man out of the house. She said the man slammed the door in her face while he fled the area.

The teenager described the suspect as a 6-foot tall white man who was wearing a white shirt and white pants. Police have not yet commented on the incident.

