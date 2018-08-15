  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A brief hearing was held on Wednesday for Emanuel Lopes, the man charged with killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams.

The hearing took place at Quincy District Court. Lopes was not present.

Attorneys discussed pushing a probable cause hearing on three different cases to September 19. One Weymouth police officer was in the courtroom for the proceedings.

Emanuel Lopes in Quincy District Court, July 17, 2018.

Chesna was shot and killed with his own gun on July 15 while responding to a single-car crash. Police say Lopes attacked Chesna with a rock, then shot him several times. He also allegedly shot Adams, who was standing in her home nearby.

Officer Michael Chesna.

Lopes was held without bail following his July 17 arraignment. A judge denied a request by Lopes’ defense attorney that he undergo a 20-day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

The 20-year-old faces two life sentences if he is found guilty of murdering Adams and Chesna.

