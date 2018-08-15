HARWICH (CBS) — A serious four-car crash backed up traffic in Harwich mid-morning on Wednesday. Route 6 by Exit 10 was closed by Mass. State Police around 10:30 a.m., though the eastbound side has since reopened.

At least some of those involved in the crash were injured, State Police tweeted, but they did not say how many people or the extent of the injuries.

It appears two mini-vans collided head-on.

No word yet on what caused the crash. State Police have not released any more information at this time.