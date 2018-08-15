Woman Attacked Near Fall River Wal Mart

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman out of a Fall River Wal-Mart and assaulted her, leaving her injured.

Fall River Police released surveillance photos of the unidentified man before the attack.

The man followed a 32-year-old woman out of the store and onto Quequechan Street. The assault took place about 100 yards away from the Wal-Mart.

The woman was transported to an area hospital. Her condition was not released.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fall River Police.