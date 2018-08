BOSTON (CBS) — A new poll says Massachusetts voters disapprove of President Donald Trump more than any state in the country.

The Morning Consult survey says 35 percent of those polled in the Bay State approve of his job performance while 62 percent disapprove.

Vermont is close behind; 37 percent approve of the president while 61 percent disapprove.

The only voters who dislike the president more are in Washington, D.C., where he has a 77 percent disapproval rating.