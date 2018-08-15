  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aerosmith, Local TV, Steven Tyler

LAS VEGAS (CBS) – Steven Tyler and Aerosmith have announced a Las Vegas residency that is set to start in 2019.

The rock ‘n’ roll legends that got their start in Boston said Wednesday that they will begin their residency on April 6 at the Park MGM hotel.

The 70-year-old Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer are planning 18 shows in April, June and July of 2019 in the same theater where Lady Gaga is set to start her residency at the end of the year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 24. Prices start at $75 and go up to $750.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s