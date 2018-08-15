LAS VEGAS (CBS) – Steven Tyler and Aerosmith have announced a Las Vegas residency that is set to start in 2019.

The rock ‘n’ roll legends that got their start in Boston said Wednesday that they will begin their residency on April 6 at the Park MGM hotel.

The 70-year-old Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer are planning 18 shows in April, June and July of 2019 in the same theater where Lady Gaga is set to start her residency at the end of the year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 24. Prices start at $75 and go up to $750.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.