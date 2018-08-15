BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say four troopers will be suspended without pay.

A duty status hearing was held Wednesday for the department members relieved from duty on Monday after an internal review of overtime pay discrepancies in personnel records.

Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, Superintendent of the state police, said the temporary relief of the four personnel from duty is a result of the department’s continued review of records and data indicative of whether members were “present and working overtime shifts for which they were paid.” The Boston Globe reports that investigators in 2014 were already looking at a pay scandal within the department that wasn’t publicized.

A state police audit earlier this year found that more than 20 troopers may have been paid overtime for shifts they did not work. Several are facing criminal charges.

