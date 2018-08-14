BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night in their second game of the preseason, Tom Brady expects to be under center.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Brady told WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan on Tuesday morning.

At least for a little bit, that is. Brady didn’t play in New England’s preseason opener last week against the Washington Redskins, and the Boston Globe reported that a sore back kept him out of action. On Tuesday, Brady didn’t sound very concerned about the back issue, as the 41-year-old chalked it up to playing the “demolition derby” that is football.

“I’m doing well,” Brady said. “I am doing really well. You always have little things that you’re working through. That’s part of football season, but I feel really good.”

Brady has a new crop of receivers to get comfortable with in a game setting, so it shouldn’t be too surprising if Bill Belichick does indeed send his quarterback out for some reps Thursday night. As for his future beyond this season, Brady maintains that he would like to play well into his 40’s.

“I certainly expect to be here next year and hopefully beyond,” Brady told WEEI. “Like I’ve said, I have goals to play for a long time. I still love doing it. I still want to do it, but I am also focused on what I need to do this year. It’s a tough challenge. It’s a great challenge. I have loved it for a long time and I still want to get out there and be the best I can be for our team.”

Brady and the Patriots reportedly agreed on a re-worked contract last week, giving him another $5 million in incentives to earn during the 2018 season. He is signed through next season, when he’ll earn $14 million, and made it pretty clear he’d like to spend his entire career in New England.

“I love this team and this organization,” said Brady. “Like I said, it has been my home for a long time. I have never talked about my contract and that has never been the top priority for me as you guys know. I love being here and this community, this organization, I love winning. I love that my family has had a home for a long time. I think those have been my priorities for as long as I have been in this game.”