BOSTON (CBS) — After spending 10 days on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, Blake Swihart is back with the Red Sox.

The utility man/catcher was activated from the DL on Tuesday, prior to Boston opening a two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies. Swihart played one rehab game with the Single-A Lowell Spinners on Sunday, spending six innings behind the plate and going 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being lifted for a defensive replacement.

The 26-year-old has played in 51 games for Boston this season, batting .226 (26-for-115) with 13 runs scored, six doubles, one home run, and six RBIs. He was swinging a hot bat before getting hurt on August 2, slashing .368/.429/.553 in 42 plate appearances since July 1, which included a career-long 11 game hitting streak.

To make room for Swihart, catcher Dan Butler has been designated for assignment.