BOSTON (CBS) — Commuters can get a sneak peek of the MBTA’s new Red Line cars Tuesday. A model will be on display at Boston City Hall this week.

redcarcityhall MBTAs New Red Line Model Car On Display At Boston City Hall

An MBTA Red Line car model is on display at City Hall (Photo Courtesy: MBTA)

According to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard, the public can view the car on Tuesday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. then Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The MBTA is seeking feedback before they move forward with production. A factory in Springfield will manufacture 252 new Red Line cars, said Goddard.

redlinecar2 MBTAs New Red Line Model Car On Display At Boston City Hall

A “mock-up” Red Line car (Photo Courtesy: MBTA)

Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to tour the car Tuesday.

