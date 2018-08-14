BOSTON (CBS) — Commuters can get a sneak peek of the MBTA’s new Red Line cars Tuesday. A model will be on display at Boston City Hall this week.

According to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard, the public can view the car on Tuesday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. then Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The MBTA is seeking feedback before they move forward with production. A factory in Springfield will manufacture 252 new Red Line cars, said Goddard.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to tour the car Tuesday.