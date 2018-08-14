BOSTON (CBS) – Boston shows up twice on an annual ranking of the country’s best hospitals released Tuesday.

Massachusetts General Hospital landed at No. 4 on the U.S. News & World Report hospital honor roll; the same ranking it held last year. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is ranked 20th after falling off the list last year for the first time in 24 years.

The report says MGH is a nationally ranked hospital in 16 adult specialties, including top three for rehabilitation, psychiatry and diabetes & endocrinology.

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute was recognized for its cancer care, ranking fourth among all hospitals for adult cancer treatment and third for pediatric cancer.

In June, U.S. News ranked Boston Children’s Hospital the top pediatric hospital in the country for a fifth straight year.

The top three hospitals in the country are Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, according to the report.