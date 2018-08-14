Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Toward the end of Monday’s practice, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman appeared to suffer a minor tweak to his right leg. It didn’t appear to be anything major, but given that he’s in the midst of a recovery from a torn ACL, it warranted some concern.
But on Tuesday, Edelman appeared to be his normal self on the practice field, as he managed to quickly get over whatever it was that slowed him down the day before.
That is, quite obviously, positive news for the Patriots. But not all news on the injury/ailment front was positive.
Dwayne Allen also briefly received some attention from the training staff early in practice, but quickly returned to action.