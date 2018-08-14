BOSTON (CBS) — Toward the end of Monday’s practice, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman appeared to suffer a minor tweak to his right leg. It didn’t appear to be anything major, but given that he’s in the midst of a recovery from a torn ACL, it warranted some concern.

But on Tuesday, Edelman appeared to be his normal self on the practice field, as he managed to quickly get over whatever it was that slowed him down the day before.

Julian Edelman on the field this afternoon for practice and going through individual drills with his trademark quickness. https://t.co/fDqOeE248F — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 14, 2018

Edelman is here at practice. No apparent issues with the leg. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 14, 2018

That is, quite obviously, positive news for the Patriots. But not all news on the injury/ailment front was positive.

Patriots training camp absences:

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Sony Michel

WR Matthew Slater

LB Harvey Langi

OT Marcus Cannon — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 14, 2018

Kenny Britt is limited Tuesday. He has yet to practice in full this training camp. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 14, 2018

Dwayne Allen also briefly received some attention from the training staff early in practice, but quickly returned to action.