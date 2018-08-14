SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – A crash, a flood, and a fire. If bad luck happens in threes, maybe Brown’s Lobster Pound is due for a break. “We roll with it. We’ve been through a lot over the years and we just roll with it,” said Manager Bruce Brown.

A construction crew worked on repairs Tuesday, a day after a trash truck driver said he swerved to avoid another vehicle, slamming into three cars, and smashing the big sign out front and a dining room wall. No one was injured. “The girls in the kitchen said they just heard brakes and they looked up and they saw a bright orange trash truck just coming across the front and it was pretty scary,” said Brown.

Brown’s has been a staple in Seabrook, New Hampshire’s beach community since 1950, and the family and staff behind it are used to coming back from major blows. Five months ago, a nor’easter combined with an astronomical high tide caused flooding.

The dining room and kitchen were underwater just as crews were rebuilding after a devastating fire last August. “It was very hard to deal with that,” said Brown. “But we did it, and it took longer than we thought.”

The fire forced them to shut down for seven months, which may be why they made sure to stay open throughout this most recent mishap.

“Good a lobster roll as I’ve ever had anywhere,” said Jodi Symes who stopped in for lunch Tuesday. “Floods are tough. They just come,” said her husband. “But a car driving into your building, that’s bad luck.”

“You never know what’s coming,” said Brown. “We’re pretty strong. We stand together, and we just get it done.”