BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — Police in Bridgewater are investigating a “prank hostage situation” Tuesday. Chief Christopher Delmonte said the incident alluded to a hostage situation in town, but it turned out to be fake.

“At no time was there a hostage situation. There is no current danger to the public,” said police in a statement.

They also said, “the matter involves a juvenile.”

No further information is available this time. Police are expected to give an update on the incident later on Tuesday.

