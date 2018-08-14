Filed Under:MBTA, Person Struck On Tracks, Train Accident

BOSTON (CBS) — A man was rescued after being struck by a subway train in Boston.

Police and fire officials responded to Haymarket Station in Boston shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a person was hit by an Orange Line train.

A man was rescued after being struck by a subway train in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

The victim was pinned underneath the train, according to Boston Fire officials. Crews extricated the man, who was conscious and alert while on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, fire officials said. His condition was not known.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials suspended service between North Station and Back Bay.

The incident remains under investigation.

