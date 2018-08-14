BOSTON (CBS) — A man was rescued after being struck by a subway train in Boston.

Police and fire officials responded to Haymarket Station in Boston shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a person was hit by an Orange Line train.

The victim was pinned underneath the train, according to Boston Fire officials. Crews extricated the man, who was conscious and alert while on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, fire officials said. His condition was not known.

#MBTA #OrangeLine service is suspended btw N Station & Back Bay due to a person struck by a train at Haymarket. Customers are advised to use Green Line service btw N Station and Copley. Orange Line service will be crossing back at N Station and Back Bay. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 14, 2018

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials suspended service between North Station and Back Bay.

The incident remains under investigation.