BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is one of the best states in the country to have a baby, according to a new Wallethub report.

The Bay State came in second on a list of top states behind Vermont. It ranks first in the nation for family friendliness and third for health care.

The report highlights the low infant mortality rate and high number of pediatricians in Massachusetts. But the state is in a tie for dead last when it comes to highest average annual infant care costs.

New Hampshire came in fourth place overall and Connecticut ranked sixth.

The worst state to have a baby in is Mississippi, according to the report.