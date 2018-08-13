STURBRIDGE (CBS) — A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer killed one person on Monday morning. Route 49 at Putnam Road in Sturbridge is closed while Mass. State Police investigated.

A 50-year-old woman from Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene after 7:20 a.m.

According to State Police, the woman was driving a 2008 Buick LaCrosse westbound on Podunk Road. She came to a stop at the intersection with Route 49 then pulled out in an attempt to start going southbound on Route 49. She pulled out “directly in front of a tractor-trailer car carrier, driven by a 54-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire.”

The truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Harrington Hospital.

State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. They have not identified the woman or man involved at this time.

No further information was available.