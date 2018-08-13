  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer killed one person on Monday morning. Route 49 at Putnam Road in Sturbridge is closed while Mass. State Police investigated.

A 50-year-old woman from Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene after 7:20 a.m.

According to State Police, the woman was driving a 2008 Buick LaCrosse westbound on Podunk Road. She came to a stop at the intersection with Route 49 then pulled out in an attempt to start going southbound on Route 49. She pulled out “directly in front of a tractor-trailer car carrier, driven by a 54-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire.”

sturbridgefatalttcrash Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor Trailer In Sturbridge

Police are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Sturbridge Monday (WBZ-TV)

The truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Harrington Hospital.

State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. They have not identified the woman or man involved at this time.

No further information was available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s