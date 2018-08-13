  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (CBS/AP) — A dog could not resist being lured away from a busy Massachusetts highway by a teddy bear. Mass. State Police said the Doberman pinscher was “out for a morning jog on I-291” in Springfield Sunday.

They received multiple calls that a dog was dashing through traffic and located the dog near Exit 5.

highwaydog Dog Running On Mass. Highway Lured To Safety With Stuffed Teddy Bear

A pink teddy bear calmed down this dog, allowing Mass. State Police to lure it off the highway (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

Troopers slowed traffic and threw a stuffed pink teddy bear from a cruiser. The dog loved it and grabbed it quickly, following commands to sit.

The dog has been returned, unharmed, to the owner, who lives near the highway.

highwaydogwithtrooper Dog Running On Mass. Highway Lured To Safety With Stuffed Teddy Bear

Mass. State Troopers use a teddy bear to lure in a dog who was running on the highway to safety (Photo Courtesy: Mass. State Police)

In May, a trooper in Worcester pulled a similar move by luring a dog off the highway with homemade deer jerky.

