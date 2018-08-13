SPRINGFIELD (CBS/AP) — A dog could not resist being lured away from a busy Massachusetts highway by a teddy bear. Mass. State Police said the Doberman pinscher was “out for a morning jog on I-291” in Springfield Sunday.

They received multiple calls that a dog was dashing through traffic and located the dog near Exit 5.

Troopers slowed traffic and threw a stuffed pink teddy bear from a cruiser. The dog loved it and grabbed it quickly, following commands to sit.

The dog has been returned, unharmed, to the owner, who lives near the highway.

In May, a trooper in Worcester pulled a similar move by luring a dog off the highway with homemade deer jerky.

