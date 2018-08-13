SPENCER (CBS) – A well-known defense attorney was killed when a crowbar struck his vehicle as he drove along Route 9, police said.

John Madaio, 63, of Paxton died after the accident around 10 a.m. Monday, Spencer Police Chief David Darrin said in a statement.

Officers responded to Crestview Condominiums on Main Street after receiving a report of a car accident.

A preliminary investigation found that Madaio was driving a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 along Route 9 in an easterly direction “when a crow bar was kicked-up or fell from another vehicle.”

“The crowbar struck and penetrated the windshield of the Toyota Rav 4 hitting Madaio in the head,” Darrin said. “The vehicle subsequently left the road, struck a curbing and an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle continued over an embankment, before coming to a stop.”

First responders had to break the passenger window to reach Madaio. He was sent to Harrington Hospital where he died.

Anyone who saw the accident is asked to call the Spencer Police Department 508-885-6333.