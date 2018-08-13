  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Scituate, Tiffany Chan

SCITUATE (CBS) – Hundreds of people in Scituate are voicing their anger over water they say is brown, dirty and just plain gross. Town leaders in Scituate know there’s a problem and are working to fix it, but that’s not good enough for families worried about their safety.

The brown water has become the norm for many residents in Scituate. The town says it’s caused by iron and manganese built-up in the pipes and suggests the water is safe to drink.

Amber Ahearn, a mother of three, is skeptical. “It’s pretty scary to think that they could be drinking this, we have pets,” Ahearn said.

water21 Scituate Residents Demand Answers Over Brown Water

Amber Ahearn holds bottle of dirty tap water (WBZ-TV)

More than 100 residents packed the auditorium at Scituate High School Monday night demanding answers.

Town administrator James Boudreau blames the problem on aging cast iron pipes some more than 100-years old. “Years of neglect in the system,” Boudreau says. “The water system needs to be flushed, it needs to be maintained.”

Residents are pointing the finger back at officials for not doing enough to clean up the water.

“Give us clean water. That’s the least we can expect out of our town government,” said resident Amy Goodrich.

The town has started replacing most of the old, rusting pipes, but still, no relief. Families like the Ahearns say they have no choice but to wait it out.

The town didn’t vote on any solutions Monday and they admit the fix won’t come overnight. They’re simply listening to residents to figure out the best game plan moving forward.

