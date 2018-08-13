SALISBURY (CBS) — A Salisbury home was hit by stray bullets after a shooting took place outside. First responders were called the house on High Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, 15 shell casings were found. They appear to be from a 9mm style firearm. The house was hit several times.

Salisbury Police, Mass. State Police, Amesbury Police, and Newburyport Police have all assisted in the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police Detectives at 978-465-3121.