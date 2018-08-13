QUINCY (CBS) – The aging seawalls in the Hough’s Neck section of Quincy is now targeted for a major overhaul, and it can’t come soon enough for Dan Shea, who lives there.

“We got slammed last winter. But these walls were built in the 50’s, and have held up til now,” he says.

Last March saw the neighborhood inundated, and hundreds of people had to evacuate.

Mayor Thomas Koch wants a massive makeover, from Chickatawbut Street to Babcock.

“At first, we thought we’d raise it by a foot. But now we’re looking at two feet. And the governor is on board,” Koch said.

The plan would rebuild almost 8,000 feet of seawalls.