FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots held their penultimate practice of training camp Monday morning, their 13th day of camp and 10th session in pads.

Here are some quick observations from Foxboro, as the Patriots prepare of host the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason game No. 2 on Thursday night.

– It was a sloppy day for the offense with numerous drops. On one sequence there were back-to-back-to-back drops by James White, Will Tye and Paul Turner. At one point, Tom Brady was so frustrated with his offense’s play that he punted a ball into the crowd.

Eric Decker had more drops on Monday, a problem he’s had since joining the team, but closed practice with three straight catches. Brady was trying to get on same page with his new receiver throughout Monday’s session, and at one point after a missed connection between the two, Brady was kneeling by himself when Decker came over and asked him a question. Brady then proceeded to show him how to run the route and when to look up for the ball. The two had several conversations throughout the day as they continue to work hard to get to know each other on the field.

– Brady also went to the side field to do some work with Decker, Rob Gronkowsi, Phillip Dorsett and James White.

– Rookie Isaiah Wynn continues to work at right tackle.

– On one run play, Gronk leveled d-lineman Keionta Davis. One of the many great things about Gronk is his ability to run block.

– Jeremy Hill and Cole Croston appeared to be banged up during practice. Here a full list of players who didn’t practice or did their work on the lower field during the session.

Not Present

Matthew Slater

Sony Michel

Rex Burkhead

Harvey Langi

Marcus Cannon

Lower Field Conditioning

Ryan Lewis

Duke Dawson

Cordarrelle Patterson

Trey Flowers

– The Dean College football team watched Monday’s practice. Former Patriots running back Sammy Morris is the head coach there.

Owner Robert Kraft also watched a good chunk of Monday’s practice.

– The day closed with the team singing Happy Birthday to Devin and Jason McCourty, who turned 31 on Monday.